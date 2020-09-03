Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:44 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Army chief seeks exemplary punishment for Sinha killers

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has sought exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
"The criminals responsible for the killing of Sinha should be given exemplary punishment to prevent such incidents happening to any serving or retired army personnel in the future," he said while talking to the reporters after attending a Regimental Colour Parade in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Asked how satisfied he was with the progress in the murder investigation, he said, "I will not comment on it since the investigation goes on."
"Everyone knows what happened. It is a heinous incident and criminals must be punished. The question of satisfaction will arise when the punishment will be meted out," the army chief said.
Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.
The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox's Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.
After his death on the night of July 31, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case against nine policemen over the incident.
Former Teknaf police chief Pradeep and a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre Inspector Liakat were suspended. Two other policemen named in the case are still absconding.
   -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance
35 new C-19 deaths, 2,582 cases in a day
UK merges DFID with FCO
Blast at Ctg container depot kills 3
No info on forests!
Hindu widows now to enjoy all properties of husbands
BD mourns Pranab Mukherjee’s death
PM orders prompt measures to modernize DMCH, TSC


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft