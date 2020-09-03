Army chief seeks exemplary punishment for Sinha killers





"The criminals responsible for the killing of Sinha should be given exemplary punishment to prevent such incidents happening to any serving or retired army personnel in the future," he said while talking to the reporters after attending a Regimental Colour Parade in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Asked how satisfied he was with the progress in the murder investigation, he said, "I will not comment on it since the investigation goes on."

"Everyone knows what happened. It is a heinous incident and criminals must be punished. The question of satisfaction will arise when the punishment will be meted out," the army chief said.

Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.

The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox's Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.

After his death on the night of July 31, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case against nine policemen over the incident.

Former Teknaf police chief Pradeep and a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre Inspector Liakat were suspended. Two other policemen named in the case are still absconding.

-bdnews24.com

















Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has sought exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan."The criminals responsible for the killing of Sinha should be given exemplary punishment to prevent such incidents happening to any serving or retired army personnel in the future," he said while talking to the reporters after attending a Regimental Colour Parade in Chattogram on Wednesday.Asked how satisfied he was with the progress in the murder investigation, he said, "I will not comment on it since the investigation goes on.""Everyone knows what happened. It is a heinous incident and criminals must be punished. The question of satisfaction will arise when the punishment will be meted out," the army chief said.Sinha, 36, was a member of the Special Security Force tasked with guarding the prime minister. His father late Ershad Khan was a deputy secretary at the finance ministry.The former army officer had been staying at Nilima Resort in Himchhari of Cox's Bazar with three others for around a month to film a travel documentary.After his death on the night of July 31, police said they fired in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive. Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case against nine policemen over the incident.Former Teknaf police chief Pradeep and a former in-charge of Baharchhara investigation centre Inspector Liakat were suspended. Two other policemen named in the case are still absconding.-bdnews24.com