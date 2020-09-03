22,000 teachers post vacant, steps taken for recruitment





To fill up the vacancies, the National Teacher Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) under the Education Ministry, which is responsible for recruiting teachers for the schools after tests, has taken necessary steps. The authority wants to complete the recruitment process within November this year, according to NTRCA sources.

According to the NTRCA, the authority will publish a public notice soon seeking applications from the aspirants for filling up the vacancies. After scrutinizing their applications and conducting necessary tests, panels of qualified candidates will be prepared. Subject-wise teachers will be recruited from the panels.

According to NTRCA, the Ministry has recently forwarded as list of educational institutions - schools, colleges, madrasa and technical education institutions - with demand of teachers in accordance with their vacancies. Following the demands, the authority would start the recruitment process soon.

After selecting aspirants from test results, panels will be prepared. Names of the qualified candidates will be verified. Later, a public notice for recruitment of the teachers will be issued seeking applications from the registered candidates. Scrutinizing the applications, NTRCA will recommend the authorities to recruit qualified teachers in accordance with their necessity, sources said.

While talking to this correspondent, a senior NTRCA official said that they have already received lists of vacancies from the educational institutions under MPO. According to the lists there are about 22,000 vacancies in various approved subjects. The list is now being verified.

As part of this, NTRCA Chairman Akram Hossain held a meeting with all the district education officers and an additional secretary of the Education Ministry on August 26. He directed the Upazila and district education officers to verify the lists on the spot.

According to the sources, a committee has been working as per the instructions of the meeting. It will be ascertained whether the vacancies are sanctioned as per the list, demand for male teachers in the female quota or fulfillment of the female quota, whether more vacancies have been shown over the demand.

Therefore, at the field level, the Upazila Education Officers will first go to the educational institutions and verify. Later on, the Upazila and District Education Officers will finalize the lists and send it to NTRCA. After the Education Ministry approves the lists, NTRCA will issue a public notice to start the recruitment process among the nearly eight lakh candidates awaiting the 1st to 15th registration process.

When contracted, NTRCA Chairman Akram Hossain said they have received lists of requirement of around 22,000 assistant teachers in as many vacant posts from all over the country.

"At present, it is being checked and selected. The list will be finalized and a public notice will be issued asking for applications from the registered candidates." Akram said.

He further mentioned various errors were found in the recruitment process last year and to avoid the problems, the new list will be checked and selected in several stages.

On the basis of that list, approved posts will be appointed in MPO registered schools-colleges, madrasa and technical educational institutions.

NTRCA will send a recommendation to the concerned educational institution authorities for the final appointment of one person for each post as per the rules, selecting all the applications received on the basis of national merit. After that, the selected candidate will be informed about that through a message on their mobile phones.

NTRCA officials also said that if the first person on the merit list does not join within the stipulated time, the second person will be nominated for the post. However, candidates who have not attained the age of 35 years will be considered for this appointment. Candidates for registration from 1st to 15th of NTRCA have the opportunity to apply. If it is possible to publish the results of the written and oral examinations of the 18th registration within two months, those who have passed this level can also apply.

Asked about this, the NTRCA chairman said it was not possible to publish the results of the 18th registration test due to the Corona situation. Attempts are being made to publish the result quickly. In order to give the opportunity to the candidates of this level to apply for the vacant post in the third stage, an attempt will be made to publish the results of the written-oral examinations in a short time.















There are around 22,000 vacancies of assistant teachers in the country's non-government secondary level educational institutions which have monthly pay order (MPO) from the Education Ministry.To fill up the vacancies, the National Teacher Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) under the Education Ministry, which is responsible for recruiting teachers for the schools after tests, has taken necessary steps. The authority wants to complete the recruitment process within November this year, according to NTRCA sources.According to the NTRCA, the authority will publish a public notice soon seeking applications from the aspirants for filling up the vacancies. After scrutinizing their applications and conducting necessary tests, panels of qualified candidates will be prepared. Subject-wise teachers will be recruited from the panels.According to NTRCA, the Ministry has recently forwarded as list of educational institutions - schools, colleges, madrasa and technical education institutions - with demand of teachers in accordance with their vacancies. Following the demands, the authority would start the recruitment process soon.After selecting aspirants from test results, panels will be prepared. Names of the qualified candidates will be verified. Later, a public notice for recruitment of the teachers will be issued seeking applications from the registered candidates. Scrutinizing the applications, NTRCA will recommend the authorities to recruit qualified teachers in accordance with their necessity, sources said.While talking to this correspondent, a senior NTRCA official said that they have already received lists of vacancies from the educational institutions under MPO. According to the lists there are about 22,000 vacancies in various approved subjects. The list is now being verified.As part of this, NTRCA Chairman Akram Hossain held a meeting with all the district education officers and an additional secretary of the Education Ministry on August 26. He directed the Upazila and district education officers to verify the lists on the spot.According to the sources, a committee has been working as per the instructions of the meeting. It will be ascertained whether the vacancies are sanctioned as per the list, demand for male teachers in the female quota or fulfillment of the female quota, whether more vacancies have been shown over the demand.Therefore, at the field level, the Upazila Education Officers will first go to the educational institutions and verify. Later on, the Upazila and District Education Officers will finalize the lists and send it to NTRCA. After the Education Ministry approves the lists, NTRCA will issue a public notice to start the recruitment process among the nearly eight lakh candidates awaiting the 1st to 15th registration process.When contracted, NTRCA Chairman Akram Hossain said they have received lists of requirement of around 22,000 assistant teachers in as many vacant posts from all over the country."At present, it is being checked and selected. The list will be finalized and a public notice will be issued asking for applications from the registered candidates." Akram said.He further mentioned various errors were found in the recruitment process last year and to avoid the problems, the new list will be checked and selected in several stages.On the basis of that list, approved posts will be appointed in MPO registered schools-colleges, madrasa and technical educational institutions.NTRCA will send a recommendation to the concerned educational institution authorities for the final appointment of one person for each post as per the rules, selecting all the applications received on the basis of national merit. After that, the selected candidate will be informed about that through a message on their mobile phones.NTRCA officials also said that if the first person on the merit list does not join within the stipulated time, the second person will be nominated for the post. However, candidates who have not attained the age of 35 years will be considered for this appointment. Candidates for registration from 1st to 15th of NTRCA have the opportunity to apply. If it is possible to publish the results of the written and oral examinations of the 18th registration within two months, those who have passed this level can also apply.Asked about this, the NTRCA chairman said it was not possible to publish the results of the 18th registration test due to the Corona situation. Attempts are being made to publish the result quickly. In order to give the opportunity to the candidates of this level to apply for the vacant post in the third stage, an attempt will be made to publish the results of the written-oral examinations in a short time.