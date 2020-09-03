Video
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:44 AM
Form full AL bodies by mid-Sept

Hasina to party leaders

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the leaders of all units to form full-fledged committees by mid-September.
Sheikh Hasina gave the instruction while addressing a joint meeting of the party's secretariat at the AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue via video conference from Ganabhaban.
She said, "You all have to take necessary steps to complete the full-fledged committees of all units and organs of different districts as those have not yet been declared due to coronavirus outbreak but their councils have already been held."
Sheik Hasina also asked the party men to work together for the victory of party-nominated candidates in the upcoming by-polls.
She said, "We all have to work together for the triumphs of the party-nominated candidates in the upcoming by-polls."
AL President Sheikh Hasina also asked the party leaders to be more responsible and play the role in fulfilling the long-term plans of the government and the promises made in the election manifesto to take the country forward.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and members of AL central secretariat body were present at the meeting.


