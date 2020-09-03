Two judges appointed to Appellate Division





President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the two High Court judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as per Article 95(1) of the constitution.









The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court had been operating with only six judges since March 12 this year.

A notification signed by Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

The judges had been serving as members of the High Court till their appointments to the Appellate Division.

The Supreme Court sources said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain would administer the swearing-in ceremony of the duo at the Supreme Court Judge's Lounge at 10:30am on Thursday. Two High Court judges - Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Obaidul Hassan - were appointed to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the two High Court judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as per Article 95(1) of the constitution.The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court had been operating with only six judges since March 12 this year.A notification signed by Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.The judges had been serving as members of the High Court till their appointments to the Appellate Division.The Supreme Court sources said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain would administer the swearing-in ceremony of the duo at the Supreme Court Judge's Lounge at 10:30am on Thursday.