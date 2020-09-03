Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:44 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Two judges appointed to Appellate Division

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Two High Court judges - Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Obaidul Hassan - were appointed to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the two High Court judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as per Article 95(1) of the constitution.




The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court had been operating with only six judges since March 12 this year.
A notification signed by Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, was issued in this regard on Wednesday.
The judges had been serving as members of the High Court till their appointments to the Appellate Division.
The Supreme Court sources said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain would administer the swearing-in ceremony of the duo at the Supreme Court Judge's Lounge at 10:30am on Thursday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
3 to hang for rape of doctor in Rajbari
Court orders  confiscating  properties of Anisul
4 to die for killing Madrassa student in Khulna
83 returnees from Vietnam, Qatar land in jail
Chargesheet accepted against ex-DIG prisons Bazlur Rashid
Three bankers depose in court
Trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Kashmir


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft