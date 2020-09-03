Court orders  confiscating  properties of Anisul





A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate properties of five people, including Anisul Hoque, editor of Kishor Alo, a publication of the Prothom Alo, in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar Rahat.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order, showing the five absconding in the case.

The court also set September 20 for submitting the execution report of the order. The other accused are Mahitul Alam, senior assistant editor of Kishor Alo, Kabir Bakul, head of events and activation, Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik, assistants of the events of the magazin, said Omar Faruk Asif, the lawyer of the victim's father.

Abrar was electrocuted during an event organised by Prothom Alo's youth magazine Kishor Alo on the school campus in 2019.

Among the 10 accused, five, including Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, are on bail.

Abrar, 15, a student of class nine of Dhaka Residential Model College, received electric shock from a power generator set up behind a stage erected for 'Ki Ananda' -- an event organised by Kishor Alo.

.After the fatal electric shock, Abrar was taken to the Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali where doctors pronounced him dead.









His father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka on November 6 last year alleging that negligence on part of the organisers led to his son's death.





