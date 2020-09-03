4 to die for killing Madrassa student in Khulna





The death row convicts are Bani Amin Shikdar, Rahim Sheikh, Raju Shikdar and Nuhu Sheikh.

The court, however, acquitted two other accused-Siraj Shikdar and Jasim Shikdar.

Besides, the court ordered 10-year-jail sentence for the four accused and fined each Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer one more year of imprisonment.

According to the case statement, police recovered the body of Musa Shikdar from the Atharobeki River in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on September 20, 2018.

The convicted people strangulated Musa to death and dumped the body in the river over a money-related dispute. On September 27, victim's father Mustakim Shikdar filed a complaint with the court in this regard. -UNB















