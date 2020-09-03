Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:43 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

4 to die for killing Madrassa student in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

KHULNA, Sept 2: A Khulna court on Wednesday convicted four people and sentenced them to death for killing a madrassa student, Musa Sikdar, in Rupsha upazila in 2018.
The death row convicts are Bani Amin Shikdar, Rahim Sheikh, Raju Shikdar and Nuhu Sheikh.
The court, however, acquitted two other accused-Siraj Shikdar and Jasim Shikdar.
Besides, the court ordered 10-year-jail sentence for the four accused and fined each Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer one more year of imprisonment.
According to the case statement, police recovered the body of Musa Shikdar from the Atharobeki River in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on September 20, 2018.
The convicted people strangulated Musa to death and dumped the body in the river over a money-related dispute. On September 27, victim's father Mustakim Shikdar filed a complaint with the court in this regard.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
3 to hang for rape of doctor in Rajbari
Court orders  confiscating  properties of Anisul
4 to die for killing Madrassa student in Khulna
83 returnees from Vietnam, Qatar land in jail
Chargesheet accepted against ex-DIG prisons Bazlur Rashid
Three bankers depose in court
Trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Kashmir


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft