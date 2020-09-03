

Prof Mamtaz Uddin new DU treasurer

The Ministry of Education issued a notification in this regard on September 2. According to the order of chancellor of Dhaka University Abdul Hamid, Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed has been appointed for next four years in accordance with the Ordinance of Dhaka University.

Mamtaz also elected vice president of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for the year 2020. He served as the Chairman of Bureau of Business Research, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

