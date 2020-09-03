Video
Thursday, 3 September, 2020
City News

Online fair on auto parts launched

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept 2: An online fair on auto parts titled '2020 Zhejiang Export Online Fair (Bangladesh-Auto Parts Products)' launched on August 31.
Hosted by Zhejiang Department of Commerce and contracted by Zhejiang Samexpo Exhibition and Convention Holdings Company Ltd, the online fair will continue till September 4, says a press release.
The project received strong support from Bangladesh Motor Parts and Tyre Tube Merchants Association (BMPTTMA) and Eco expo in Bangladesh.
Mechanical And Electrical Co.Ltd and other production and export enterprises and professional auto parts procurement enterprises from Bangladesh will participate in the online exhibition.




It covers the full range of auto parts products. Zhejiang enterprises have basically provided the relevant qualifications and certification.


