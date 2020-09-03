All illegal billboards to be removed from capital: DNCC mayor





"I ask the people to refrain from using any illegal billboards and posters…all illegal billboards will be removed in phases," he said while inaugurating a drive to evict illegal installations near the police box at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said a press release.

Installations of illegal billboards inscribing advertisements and other purposes are a punishable offense, Atiqul said, adding stern action will be taken against those who are involved with installation of illegal billboards.

Regional Executive Officer and Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed led the eviction drive from 11 am to 4:00pm.

During the drive, a huge number of illegal billboards and other installations were removed from different areas in the city. -BSS















