Prof Mahbub appointed BSMRSTU VC









Chancellor of the university President Abdul Hamid appointed Prof Mahbub-a former teacher of DU's Geography and Environment department-to the post, according to a notification of the education ministry issued in this regard on Wednesday. -Agencies





