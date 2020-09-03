

Lifting restrictions from public transports risky



However, we find the government decision to be no short of posing a massive health risk.



We fail to comprehend, how is it possible to ensure health safety guidelines while lifting up all restrictions at the same time?



On the other hand, the decision of 'going back to normalcy' by lifting up restrictions on public movement, amid soaring Corona deaths can only invite a grim aftermath. The experts have also opined that it is not the perfect time for lifting restrictions from public transports.



Transmission of the deadly virus has not come under control in Bangladesh, and most likely we are about to experience the onslaught of the second wave sooner or later. However, BRTA authority has set some conditions and given directives to transport owners to follow.



The directives are-- no transports would be allowed to carry passengers beyond its passenger capacity, all passengers, drivers, bus staffers have to wear masks; the transport companies must have hand sanitizers and other hand washing essentials, buses have to be disinfected before and after each trip. Moreover, magistrates have been instructed to conduct mobile courts if they find any violation of rules. BRTA has also instructed mobile courts to jump into prompt action, in cases of violation of health and safety guidelines. But the questions are how stringently can the authorities implement these rules? Can simply following these instructions bring down the transmission rate?



Most importantly, masses in this country are not at all conscious about social distancing, wearing safety gears and maintaining hygiene rules. The capital city is getting back to its routine life under the 'new normal'. Long tailbacks have returned on Dhaka streets coupled with traffic jams, rampant honking and jingling of rickshaw bells. In order to ensure economic recovery, all businesses have been opened while restrictions have been eased.



The truth, however, without a vaccine at sight, we are yet far from winning the combat against the Corona curse.











Lastly, we urge the government to weather the storm by not withdrawing restrictions on public movement and public transport, as the right time has not come yet. Undoubtedly, full-fledged operation of public transport would worsen the prevailing Corona curse. Therefore, we recommend continuing with transports carrying with half passenger capacity with 60 per cent fare hike. Law enforcers must get engaged to monitor and implement health & safety rules in public transports.



