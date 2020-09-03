Video
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:43 AM
Transport returning to earlier fare

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020

Dear Sir
Government hiked the bus fares both the city and intercity buses a few months back after being forced by the bus owners in parlay with them. Against the backdrop, Government has imposed some conditions and health safety measures, which need to follow, in post-covid scenario. Government increase the fares of buses at a time when prices of oil reached at the lowest ever and people were suffering hardship and losses of their income sources due to Covid pandemic. Aftermath of government unwise division, Buses fare jumped double and left the lower and middle class people utter disappointment.





Now good sense prevails in government, it is withdrawing its earlier decisions and announces fares will return to its earlier position. We appreciate the government's stance.  These are big challenges on the part of the government to implement previous bus fares and ensuring healthcare hygiene facilities of the public commuters. Previously, the bus owners did not pay any heed of government directives. But now the authority should strictly monitor the buses whether they follow the directives of BRTA.  We commuter urge the administrators to be more vigilance in this matter.

Mohammad Zonaed Emran
By e-mail



