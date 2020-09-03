

Uncertainty of academic activities during C-19



There is also uncertainty whether a year will be lost from the academic calendar. On the one hand, due to the fact that the Ministry of Education is yet to announce a specific date for the HSC examination, so too the public and private universities have to wait for the situation to improve. According to the data, there was no such closure in educational institutions at all levels except during the great liberation war in 1971. However, the crisis of education due to Corona is now all over the world. The United Nations has said it has never stopped so many students from going to school. Even during the two world wars, this crisis did not arise in the field of education.



China announced the closure of the first educational institution in Corona. In the first phase in Bangladesh, the educational institutions were declared closed from March 18-31. Since then, the period of closure has been increasing from time to time. Although the HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to be held from April 1, the Ministry of Education was forced to postpone the examination schedule. In addition, the entire private sector education, which provides the largest share of education, is now in crisis. Most of the entrepreneurs, teachers and employees' associations have already applied to the government for the benefits of the incentive package.



Some have also raised the rationale of the demand at the press conference after the application. Entrepreneurs and teachers' representatives from private schools, colleges and private universities, including children's kindergartens, have all sought the government's help. Teachers of English Medium and coaching centre also sought help.

Prominent educationists of the country, including the Vice-Chancellors, have recommended a plan keeping in mind the long-term crisis facing education. They also recommended the formation of a national education committee to manage the education system until the coroner's vaccine arrives. Although there is a lot of criticism of the online education program with some flaws, everyone says it is good or bad. Everyone is admitting that there is no better way to take action in such a crisis. In order to compensate for the long-term loss, the educators have suggested to reduce the holidays in the future, to continue the online education activities, to take special classes by providing incentives to the teachers.



It has been alleged that the bKash number is also being sent to the parents to collect the tuition fee by disobeying the government instructions. Many institutions are again pressuring students and parents to collect their salaries. There are also allegations that these educational institutions are evading the arrears of salaries of their teachers and staff. Parents are making the same complaint about almost all the private Bengali and English medium schools in the capital. Even though there is no education program, they are being harassed to collect their salaries. In such a situation, it is inhumane to ask parents for tuition fees. Many are sitting at home unemployed. The educational institutions have to give up the 'Kabuliwala' mentality in difficult times.



Two Supreme Court lawyers have appealed to the government to waive the monthly salaries of students of all educational institutions. The application seeks waiver of half of the monthly salary recoverable from all public-private school-college and university students. Meanwhile, the owners of the educational institutions are not sitting against the rush of the parents for the waiver of tuition fees. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister seeking an incentive of Tk 50 crore for kindergarten teachers and staff.

The proposal, signed by the organization's chairman and secretary general said more than six lakh kindergarten teachers and staffs were spending inhumane days as they depended entirely on students' salaries. If there were no kindergartens, the government would have to spend crores of taka every month on teachers' salaries by setting up more schools. In the current context, to sustain these institutions, allocation of Tk 50 crore is badly needed.



On April 23, the Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued an emergency directive urging not to collect tuition fees. It was said that due to the prevalence of corona infection in the country and the closure of educational institutions, it was requested not to apply pressure on the students to collect their monthly salaries and other fees at this time. If the educational institution is reopened or returned to normal at a later time, it is requested to collect the monthly salary and other fees along with the arrears. It is also mentioned that this instruction will be applicable to the heads of all the recognized educational institutions.



Continuing academic activities is now a big challenge. Distance learning is now widely used in the developed world. Even in Iran, the popular application WhatsApp is being used mainly for online education. Iran's Ministry of Education has launched a learning app called Shad. All students have been asked to register in this app, so that they can continue their education online. There are also various methods including Google Classroom, Google Hangouts, Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp. Through which class activities can be run easily. Numerous educational apps have been innovated, with which it is very easy to teach and receive attend a class from home.

The writer is student

of Environmental Science and Engineering, Jatiya KabiKazi

Nazrul Islam University,

Trishal, Mymensingh



















