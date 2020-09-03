Role of youth in resolving refugee crisis







Forcing about 80 million people to flee their homeland because of persecution, terrorism, lack of jobs, violence or war, is very ignominious for humankind. Youth should address the main causes what are forcing the people to flee their homeland and they should take initiatives to protect the rights of these people such as:

(1) raising awareness against any types of persecution and violence from government or others to ensure justice, (2) establishing consciousness for political tolerance among all political parties and common people to assure equal right for all citizens, (3) establishing political unity to protect the country from clutches of hegemony, (4) creating world opinion against colonial domination to protect the country from war, (5) engaging youth with extracurricular activities to save them from joining with terrorist organization, (6) raising fund for vulnerable people, (7) creating sufficient job field, (8) pressurising UN and respective organizations to ensure safe repatriation, (9)youth of the richest country should provide safe shelter for refugees.



Particular steps should be prioritized for Rohingyas, the most persecuted refugee of the world. World Youth Platforms can take different steps such as: (1) filing a case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), (2) strong negotiation with UN Security Council members to repatriate Rohingyas with security full citizenship, (3) communicating with the Myanmar government with the assistance of Myanmar youth organization to ensure peaceful Rakhine for safe repatriation, (4) uniting the world leaders to create heavy pressure on Myanmar through UN, ICJ and other world organizations to repatriate Rohingyas to their ancestor's land.



The World Youth Platforms can also take initiatives such as: negotiation with youth platform and stakeholders of the neighbouring countries like India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia to pressurize on Myanmar for a safe repatriation, creating fund from Muslim-Majority Countries to help Rohingyas during going back to their motherland, building up awareness among the youth around the world to take different initiatives to communicate with their respective governments so that they raise their voice for safe repatriation of the Displaced Persecuted Rohingya.



Youth's urges to UN, UNHCR, ICJ, Amnesty International and all human rights organizations are as following: to justify the case impartially, find out the reason of this displacement through investigation, assuring right to Rohingyas to present their allegations to world institutions without fear, UN and others organisations should help Rohingya for justice, ensuring safe repatriation, allocating for securing Rohingya rights in Rakhine, forming an agreement between UN-Myanmar for safe livelihood of the most persecuted people of the world, world leaders to impose sanctions against Myanmar so that they are be bound to ensure Rohingyas' safe repatriation.



Negotiating to rehabilitate the Rohingyas in the rich countries around the world should be prioritised. On the OIC Youth Day 2020, this is youth's message and demands to all peers and world leaders.









The writer is a columnist





