

Corona saga and our world



In fact, nature continues to lose its pleasant and life-giving qualities by falling into the trap of capitalist and materialistic exploiting society. Enjoyments of comforts and luxuries of today make the life of the future unbearable. The hope was awakened in my mind that in this impulsion of global nature and the outbreak of coronavirus, we will wake up and regain at least some of the conscience and humanity lost from our minds. With the worldwide corona saga, we hoped that we would focus on building a happy, peaceful and balanced human society by freeing the endangered world from danger. Alas! In our society and other societies as well, corruption, anarchy and inhumanity and races of another third world war are spreading in a new form by pouring ashes on our hopes during this lockdown of corona, worldwide.



In a metaphoric sense, the air of cooperation, friendship and peace in the international arena is not blowing; it is getting hotter gradually, and the threat of war is frightening us. There is a permanent psychological conflict between America and Russia. For example, Russia's invention of corona vaccine is not praised by America, Australia and other western countries. There is a competition of rhetoric of a world war between America and China. In our South Asia, there is also a race of a war between China and India. The world is now at great risk.

Corona's message signals that human destiny and the future are now intertwined, that natural disasters are no longer isolated events in one country or one area. In the past, they were isolated.



However, our lives have been ruined by a small invisible virus, Corona. So far six hundred thousand people around the globe have lost their lives, and the world economy has collapsed. After so many achievements and successes, it has been proved how much helpless we are in the nature. Sadly, it is said that our way of life, economy and philosophy of life is against nature. In this world, the nature that provides us with all the materials to live a healthy, prosperous and beautiful life is now losing its balance due to man-made crises, excessive greed, and abuse of natural resources. Consequently, natural calamities are increasing day by day in every country, and human existence is in crisis. The impact of climate change is bound to change the animal kingdom as well.



Researchers and scientists from different countries are sweating for the discovery of the vaccine. In fact, they are struggling to be the first to succeed and lead the world. But it is necessary to focus on research, discovery and distribution through international cooperation and coordination. In the meantime, Russia has claimed that it has managed to discover a vaccine. UK, USA and China are in the races for inventing the vaccine. Stephen Hawking, one of the best physicists in the world, said in a statement that at some point, human existence will disappear because of the robots. Then in the future the dominance of the world will go to the robots.



In Islamic discussion from the Holy Quran, in pharaoh's time (when the Prophet Musa was sent), Allah sent a number of disasters the people because of their superstitions, disobedience and devotion to the religion of their ancestors. Allah sent them these disasters as "separate miracles" to make them taste the torment in this world, before the eternal torment of the next world. The first of these disasters was drought and scarcity of crops. In relation to the subject, The Almighty Allah says in the Quran: "We punished the people of Fir'awn with years (of droughts) and shortness of crops; that they might receive admonition (warning)." (Verse Al-A'raf: 130). In relation to other disasters for the people in pharaoh's time, the Almighty also says, "So We sent (plagues) upon them: the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood as distinct signs, but they were arrogant and were sinful people". (Verse Al-A'raf: 133)



We can assume that it did not simply happen by the will of the Almighty to punish and warn the mankind. It is the consequences resulted from the human beings on the earth. The Almighty Allah merely knows when we can live in a corona free world. We, the people, are destroying our nature and environment. Rampantly, we do not bother to pollute our environment and nature by means of air pollution, sound pollution, river pollution, land pollution and the like. The Almighty Allah has created the nature, which is full of beauty and abundance, eye-catching and heart warming for the service of the mankind. The nature is now our enemy because of our hostile actions. There is no end to human needs. Therefore, there are so many endangerments in this world. Some people who are obsessed with power, wealth and greed are endangering the very existence of the whole human race. Last, but not the least, this is only the time for the people around the world to rethink of their wrong-doings and be penitent for their misdeeds.

Dr Md Momtazur Rahman is a Professor and Chairman, Department of English and Modern Languages, IUBAT-International University of Business Agriculture and Technology

















Does the unprecedented coronavirus attack around the world carry a message for the human race, or is it just an isolated incident? Will human life return to the rhythm of pre-corona world by ending it? Will the epidemic will exist for many years in history. As the virus spreads across the globe, global corruption, injustice, exploitation, oppression still continue as before. Therefore, I endeavour to pen some lines in relation to these concerns.In fact, nature continues to lose its pleasant and life-giving qualities by falling into the trap of capitalist and materialistic exploiting society. Enjoyments of comforts and luxuries of today make the life of the future unbearable. The hope was awakened in my mind that in this impulsion of global nature and the outbreak of coronavirus, we will wake up and regain at least some of the conscience and humanity lost from our minds. With the worldwide corona saga, we hoped that we would focus on building a happy, peaceful and balanced human society by freeing the endangered world from danger. Alas! In our society and other societies as well, corruption, anarchy and inhumanity and races of another third world war are spreading in a new form by pouring ashes on our hopes during this lockdown of corona, worldwide.In a metaphoric sense, the air of cooperation, friendship and peace in the international arena is not blowing; it is getting hotter gradually, and the threat of war is frightening us. There is a permanent psychological conflict between America and Russia. For example, Russia's invention of corona vaccine is not praised by America, Australia and other western countries. There is a competition of rhetoric of a world war between America and China. In our South Asia, there is also a race of a war between China and India. The world is now at great risk.Corona's message signals that human destiny and the future are now intertwined, that natural disasters are no longer isolated events in one country or one area. In the past, they were isolated.However, our lives have been ruined by a small invisible virus, Corona. So far six hundred thousand people around the globe have lost their lives, and the world economy has collapsed. After so many achievements and successes, it has been proved how much helpless we are in the nature. Sadly, it is said that our way of life, economy and philosophy of life is against nature. In this world, the nature that provides us with all the materials to live a healthy, prosperous and beautiful life is now losing its balance due to man-made crises, excessive greed, and abuse of natural resources. Consequently, natural calamities are increasing day by day in every country, and human existence is in crisis. The impact of climate change is bound to change the animal kingdom as well.Researchers and scientists from different countries are sweating for the discovery of the vaccine. In fact, they are struggling to be the first to succeed and lead the world. But it is necessary to focus on research, discovery and distribution through international cooperation and coordination. In the meantime, Russia has claimed that it has managed to discover a vaccine. UK, USA and China are in the races for inventing the vaccine. Stephen Hawking, one of the best physicists in the world, said in a statement that at some point, human existence will disappear because of the robots. Then in the future the dominance of the world will go to the robots.In Islamic discussion from the Holy Quran, in pharaoh's time (when the Prophet Musa was sent), Allah sent a number of disasters the people because of their superstitions, disobedience and devotion to the religion of their ancestors. Allah sent them these disasters as "separate miracles" to make them taste the torment in this world, before the eternal torment of the next world. The first of these disasters was drought and scarcity of crops. In relation to the subject, The Almighty Allah says in the Quran: "We punished the people of Fir'awn with years (of droughts) and shortness of crops; that they might receive admonition (warning)." (Verse Al-A'raf: 130). In relation to other disasters for the people in pharaoh's time, the Almighty also says, "So We sent (plagues) upon them: the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood as distinct signs, but they were arrogant and were sinful people". (Verse Al-A'raf: 133)We can assume that it did not simply happen by the will of the Almighty to punish and warn the mankind. It is the consequences resulted from the human beings on the earth. The Almighty Allah merely knows when we can live in a corona free world. We, the people, are destroying our nature and environment. Rampantly, we do not bother to pollute our environment and nature by means of air pollution, sound pollution, river pollution, land pollution and the like. The Almighty Allah has created the nature, which is full of beauty and abundance, eye-catching and heart warming for the service of the mankind. The nature is now our enemy because of our hostile actions. There is no end to human needs. Therefore, there are so many endangerments in this world. Some people who are obsessed with power, wealth and greed are endangering the very existence of the whole human race. Last, but not the least, this is only the time for the people around the world to rethink of their wrong-doings and be penitent for their misdeeds.Dr Md Momtazur Rahman is a Professor and Chairman, Department of English and Modern Languages, IUBAT-International University of Business Agriculture and Technology