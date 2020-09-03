

Our fragile and wonky health sector



Bangladesh's health sector has been questioned and under criticism for long since. But now, coronavirus has exposed & unfolded its actual status. The challenges of health sector are multifaceted & intractable. Though the upper concerned authority is trying to hush things up, they have not able to cover up the Achilles heel.



According to DGHS, currently there are 15728 hospitals & diagnostic centres in Bangladesh. This means, only 5 doctors are available for every 10000 people. In conformity with the World Health Organization (WHO), one doctor needs to be ensured for every 1000 people. There are only 78300 Govt. appointed doctors, nurses and medical practitioners which is fearfully inadequate in comparison to almost 17 crore people.



Government budget allocation is too less in Bangladesh's health sector. According to a report conducted by the World Bank, average expenditure in Bangladesh health sector during 2000-17 was only 2.33% of total GDP, with a minimum of 1.99% in 2001 &a maximum of 2.57% in 2017. The Govt. must spend 5% or even more on its rapidly increasing population.



If we evaluate the example of China, its healthcare spending is expected to account for 6.5-7% of its total GDP by 2020. Public health experts are saying, Bangladesh has emphasized more on developing infrastructures rather than creating manpower and ensuring quality medical education from last 12 years or so. Even now, we observe the gradual improvement in setting high-flow nasal cannulas, HDU, ICU etc.



But the number of public health professionals, doctors e.g. manpower is comparatively less. The road to success for health sector in Bangladesh isconcatenated and blockeddue to the lack of public health facilities, scarcity of skilled workforce, inadequate financial resource allocation, political instability etc. Still there is no comprehensive health policy. The most crucial and alarming challenge is the absence of dynamic & proactive stewardship.



Furthermore, corruption is exacerbating the ache & making the health sector even more objectionable. Recently, allegations on the grounds of fake corona reports & forgery in treatment respectively against the chairman of Regent group Shahed Karim & chairman of JKG Healthcare, Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hussain along with her husband Arif Chowdhury is like pouring water on a drowned mouse.



These sorts of heinous deeds have already cankered the image of Bangladesh abroad.Moreover, the license of JKG Healthcare expired six years ago!Question is, Are Shahed-Sabrina-Arif the only offender in this regard? Answer is certainly NO. The offenders claimed that they had a memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) & permission while start-up with the top brass. Top brass means either health secretary or minister in this case.



So, if there remains no specific explanation of top brass, undoubtedly the permission came from upper echelon. It makes no sense on which standard DGHS permitted them to deliver public health services & collect Covid-19 sample without appropriate inspection! Did DGHS have a field visit & verify the sufficiency of these two so-called health cares? The answer is inconspicuous.



We also noticed the sudden retirement of Directorate General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad on 21st July. The Anti-Corruption commission has already popped out the news of his 86 lac taka assets & investigation is still ongoing. Shahed-Sabrina-Arif was involved in corruption of a huge amount of money. But most importantly, they were playing with people's life. How did they get this authority?



DGHS has postulated that, coronavirus outbreak is maintaining a flat curve in Bangladesh. On that context, they stopped telecasting the daily health bulletin. At this, mass people are paying zero heeds& becoming negligent. They have perceived this message positively, thinking that-coronavirus has gone from the country for good.The Flat curve can be declared when you have representative data.



Population coverage can be surely said prosperous when one covid affected patient will be found in every 100 people on Covid testing. Then, it can be said that, yes, it is flat now. Daily 60000 tests are necessary to calculate representative data in proportion to the massive number of people. But, DGHS has failed to collect that representative data due to shortage of coronavirus testing.

So, question is, from a bird's eye view, how had DGHS stopped telecasting the health bulletin? By stopping the health bulletin, facts and figures and suggestions, Isn't DGHS blocking awareness in broader realm?



Because of all these negative operations, people are losing faith from Bangladeshi health policy. Distrust, non-reliance is taking place. Anita Medhakor & Md. Mahbub Ali had investigated & researched on a field level, why Bangladeshi people visit India in a large number! They witnessed that; the treatment policy of Bangladesh is retrograding gradually (at a low ebb).People are willing to take treatment from outside.



According to a report by BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority), treatment cost in India is twice of Bangladesh. India's Business Standard is saying, India had earned $34 crore 30 lac which means 3000 crore BDT from Bangladeshi patients in 2015-16.We have noticed a lack of harmony & coordination from both the ministry of health & DGHS. One is incriminating others.



Failure in providing curative public health policy & mismanagement have proved how fragile & wonky Bangladesh health sector is! Coronavirus has exposed all woes clearly. "Cessante causa, cessant effectous" A medical Latin phrase which illustrates, Cease the cause, cease the effect.











To get back to a fit & competent health sector, no matter what - the rotten apples should be kicked out, even if they are in the upper echelon of power. A revolutionary change must be brought today or tomorrow to clean up the heavily tarnished image of our health sector.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, North South University (NSU)

COVID-19 has stunned the whole world like none in the recent memory. Starting from the most developed to the least developed countries- every single state is going through this hardship. In addition to it,indiscipline, irresponsibility, mismanagement & corruption by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health is adding insult to injury for Bangladesh perspective.Bangladesh's health sector has been questioned and under criticism for long since. But now, coronavirus has exposed & unfolded its actual status. The challenges of health sector are multifaceted & intractable. Though the upper concerned authority is trying to hush things up, they have not able to cover up the Achilles heel.According to DGHS, currently there are 15728 hospitals & diagnostic centres in Bangladesh. This means, only 5 doctors are available for every 10000 people. In conformity with the World Health Organization (WHO), one doctor needs to be ensured for every 1000 people. There are only 78300 Govt. appointed doctors, nurses and medical practitioners which is fearfully inadequate in comparison to almost 17 crore people.Government budget allocation is too less in Bangladesh's health sector. According to a report conducted by the World Bank, average expenditure in Bangladesh health sector during 2000-17 was only 2.33% of total GDP, with a minimum of 1.99% in 2001 &a maximum of 2.57% in 2017. The Govt. must spend 5% or even more on its rapidly increasing population.If we evaluate the example of China, its healthcare spending is expected to account for 6.5-7% of its total GDP by 2020. Public health experts are saying, Bangladesh has emphasized more on developing infrastructures rather than creating manpower and ensuring quality medical education from last 12 years or so. Even now, we observe the gradual improvement in setting high-flow nasal cannulas, HDU, ICU etc.But the number of public health professionals, doctors e.g. manpower is comparatively less. The road to success for health sector in Bangladesh isconcatenated and blockeddue to the lack of public health facilities, scarcity of skilled workforce, inadequate financial resource allocation, political instability etc. Still there is no comprehensive health policy. The most crucial and alarming challenge is the absence of dynamic & proactive stewardship.Furthermore, corruption is exacerbating the ache & making the health sector even more objectionable. Recently, allegations on the grounds of fake corona reports & forgery in treatment respectively against the chairman of Regent group Shahed Karim & chairman of JKG Healthcare, Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hussain along with her husband Arif Chowdhury is like pouring water on a drowned mouse.These sorts of heinous deeds have already cankered the image of Bangladesh abroad.Moreover, the license of JKG Healthcare expired six years ago!Question is, Are Shahed-Sabrina-Arif the only offender in this regard? Answer is certainly NO. The offenders claimed that they had a memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) & permission while start-up with the top brass. Top brass means either health secretary or minister in this case.So, if there remains no specific explanation of top brass, undoubtedly the permission came from upper echelon. It makes no sense on which standard DGHS permitted them to deliver public health services & collect Covid-19 sample without appropriate inspection! Did DGHS have a field visit & verify the sufficiency of these two so-called health cares? The answer is inconspicuous.We also noticed the sudden retirement of Directorate General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad on 21st July. The Anti-Corruption commission has already popped out the news of his 86 lac taka assets & investigation is still ongoing. Shahed-Sabrina-Arif was involved in corruption of a huge amount of money. But most importantly, they were playing with people's life. How did they get this authority?DGHS has postulated that, coronavirus outbreak is maintaining a flat curve in Bangladesh. On that context, they stopped telecasting the daily health bulletin. At this, mass people are paying zero heeds& becoming negligent. They have perceived this message positively, thinking that-coronavirus has gone from the country for good.The Flat curve can be declared when you have representative data.Population coverage can be surely said prosperous when one covid affected patient will be found in every 100 people on Covid testing. Then, it can be said that, yes, it is flat now. Daily 60000 tests are necessary to calculate representative data in proportion to the massive number of people. But, DGHS has failed to collect that representative data due to shortage of coronavirus testing.So, question is, from a bird's eye view, how had DGHS stopped telecasting the health bulletin? By stopping the health bulletin, facts and figures and suggestions, Isn't DGHS blocking awareness in broader realm?Because of all these negative operations, people are losing faith from Bangladeshi health policy. Distrust, non-reliance is taking place. Anita Medhakor & Md. Mahbub Ali had investigated & researched on a field level, why Bangladeshi people visit India in a large number! They witnessed that; the treatment policy of Bangladesh is retrograding gradually (at a low ebb).People are willing to take treatment from outside.According to a report by BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority), treatment cost in India is twice of Bangladesh. India's Business Standard is saying, India had earned $34 crore 30 lac which means 3000 crore BDT from Bangladeshi patients in 2015-16.We have noticed a lack of harmony & coordination from both the ministry of health & DGHS. One is incriminating others.Failure in providing curative public health policy & mismanagement have proved how fragile & wonky Bangladesh health sector is! Coronavirus has exposed all woes clearly. "Cessante causa, cessant effectous" A medical Latin phrase which illustrates, Cease the cause, cease the effect.To get back to a fit & competent health sector, no matter what - the rotten apples should be kicked out, even if they are in the upper echelon of power. A revolutionary change must be brought today or tomorrow to clean up the heavily tarnished image of our health sector.The writer is a student, Department of Law, North South University (NSU)