47 sacks of VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sep 2: A total of 47 sacks of VGD rice were recovered from the house of a female Union Parishad (UP) member in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Being informed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afsana Yasmin with his force recovered the sacks, weighing 30kgs each, from UP member Jahura Begum's house in Khaspuria Village of the upazila.

Local sources said Jahura has been buying government rice at a lower cost with the help of local UP Chairman Abdul Majid Sarker.

They bought the rice from beneficiaries and were preparing to sell it in the market by changing the packets, the sources added.