

Boat sales boom in Gopalganj

As the boat is the only mode of transportation there, the selling of boats is booming at different local markets, and manufacturers are also passing busy days.

Boats are being sold at around 10 to 15 haats of the upazila where the price starts from Tk 5,000 to Tk 15,000 according to the size.

Nihar Baroi, a boat trader at Kaliganj Bazar, said the demand and prices of boat are higher this year than that of the previous year.

Kolabari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Micheal Ojha said farmers and fishermen usually buy boat every year during flood.

But, the scenario of this year is quite different. Common people also have to use boat as transportation while going office or market.

For these reasons, the prices of boat are higher this year comparing the previous one, the UP chairman added.















