Three more die of corona 





BARISHAL: Two more persons died of coronavirus in two districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 158 in the division.

Of the newly deceased, one is a woman, aged about 65, a resident of Barishal City. She died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

On the other hand, an elderly man, 85, of Muslimpara area in Patuakhali, died at Sadar Hospital.

Earlier, both of them tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,606 people have contracted coronavirus in the division.

Among them, 5,927 patients have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.

THAKURGAON: A man died of coronavirus in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

With this, the total fatality cases rose to 18 here.

Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information in the evening.

The CS said the deceased, 45, was a resident of Sarbamangala area in the upazila. He died at his home while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, he tested positive for coronavirus, the CS added.

















