Two found dead in two districts 





MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a farmer from Bailna Beel in Diargaon Village of Gafargaon Upazila on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Swapan Mia, 43, son of Montaz Mia, a resident of Sanjib Village under Usthi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Swapan Mia was at loggerhead over land with his younger brothers Shahid, 42, of Diargaon Village, and Babul, 39, of Sanjib Village.

However, locals found the body of Swapan Mia at a paddy field in the area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station (PS) Mohammad Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Chatkhil Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleque, 36, a resident of Badalcourt Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Maleque came to his village from Saudi Arabia few months ago and he was in mental depression till then. His body was found hanging inside a room of his house in the morning. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Sub-Inspector of Chatkhil PS Nur Nabi confirmed the incident.





