50 more contract corona in three districts





CHUADANGA: Some 16 more people have contacted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,273 here.

Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said a total of 53 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital. The result came in hand in the morning where 16 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Sadar, five in Alamdanga, three in Jibannagar and two in Damurhuda upazilas.

Among the total infected, 40 patients are now undergoing treatment at an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest in home quarantine.

So far, 789 people have been recovered from the virus while 31 died of it in the district, the CS added.

The first coronavirus case was reported in the district on March 19 this year.

JOYPURHAT: Some 21 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 956.

District CS Dr Selim Mia confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

The reports of 96 people in the district came from Dhaka in the morning where 21 were found positive for the virus, said Dr Selim.

However, the corona infected patients have been kept at the isolation ward of Gopinathpur Institute of Health Technology in Akkelpur Upazila.

So far, 827 people have been recovered from the virus, while five died of it in the district, the CS added.

The first coronavirus case of the district was recorded on April 17.

THAKURGAON: Some 13 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 923 here.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Tuesday evening.

He said the test report sent in Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours came in hand on Tuesday where 13 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Sadar and three in Pirganj upazilas.

So far, 543 people have been recovered from the virus while 18 died of it in the district, the CS added.















