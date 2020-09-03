Pabna Universal Group sued for evading Tk 270cr VAT

PABNA, Sept 2: The Customs, Excise & VAT Division, Pabna has filed 12 cases against Pabna Universal Group of Industries for evading VAT worth about Tk 270 crore.

The Customs, Excise & VAT Division, Pabna disclosed that four companies of the group evaded revenue worth Tk 269,17,32,246 from 2015-16 fiscal year (FY) to 2019-20 FY.

Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Excise & VAT Division, Pabna Jahidul Islam confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

Out of 12 cases, nine were filed on July 12, 2020 and three on July 15, 2020.

Executive Director of Universal Group Sohani Hossen claimed Deputy Commissioner Jahidul Islam demanded Tk 2 crore to her. As she denied paying the money, he filed the cases.

However, Jahidul Islam refused the allegation brought against him.



