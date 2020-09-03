Eight students get Tk 1 lakh stipend in Gaibandha





The stipend was distributed with the financial aid of Wage Earners Welfare Board under the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally distributed the cheques of the stipend to the students at a function held at the DEMO as chief guest.

The DC, in his speeches, urged the students to be more serious and studious aimed at making brilliant results in all public exams including academic ones to be worthy citizens of the country and lead the nation towards desired development.

Each of the fifth graders got a cheque worth Tk 14,000, and each of the tenth graders got a cheque worth Tk 20,500.

District Manpower Officer Nesarul Haque, Principal of Gaibandha Technical Training Centre Abdul Rahim, Manager of Expatriates Welfare Bank, Gaibandha Branch Mostafizur Rahman, Manager of BRAC Bank, Gaibandha Branch Md Jewel Rana, Manager of Pubali Bank Limited, Gaibandha Branch Md Nasirul Islam, and the officials of district primary and secondary education offices were present on the occasion.

















