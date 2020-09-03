Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:41 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Off-moon tide floods Paikgachha villages

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Sept 2: The off-moon tide has flooded several villages under five unions in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.
The tidal current from the Shibsa River broke the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) embankment and entered localities.
Many houses have been damaged and thousands of bighas of shrimp enclosures, ponds, Aman seedbeds, and croplands went under water.
The unions Soladana, Lota Deluti and Goroikhali are located in coastal areas of the upazila. These areas get affected seriously during any calamity. The current tidal surge also flooded these areas.
Different housing projects have also been affected in Soladana, Bhangahariar Gate and Tengramari areas. Breaking the dyke of Chakri-Bakri Closed Jalmahal in Deluti, some villages including Gewabunia, Parmadhukhali and Chakri-Bakri have been inundated.
A total of 150 families in Goroikhali Ashrayan Project have been marooned. All these areas are located along the banks of the Shibsa River.
The marooned people are passing days in inhuman conditions. Crises of drinking water and fodder have hit some areas. People in these areas are suffering much along with their livestock.
Soladana Union Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Enamul Haque and Deluti UP Chairman Ripon Kumar Mondal said, hit by the Cyclone Amphan earlier, the people of the areas have been affected by the tidal surge. Without sustainable embankment, it is not possible to protect this coastal region, they opined.
BWDB Deputy Engineer Farid Uddin said, due to financial crisis, a sustainable dyke could not be built.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiqui said he has distributed pure drinking water, water purifying tablets, rice and different food items among the flood victims in many areas.
"I have talked with authorities concerned on sustainable embankment," he informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
47 sacks of VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
As part of the state programme to mourn the death of former Indian President
Boat sales boom in Gopalganj
Three more die of corona 
Two found dead in two districts 
50 more contract corona in three districts
Pabna Universal Group sued for evading Tk 270cr VAT
Eight students get Tk 1 lakh stipend in Gaibandha


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft