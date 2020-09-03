Off-moon tide floods Paikgachha villages





The tidal current from the Shibsa River broke the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) embankment and entered localities.

Many houses have been damaged and thousands of bighas of shrimp enclosures, ponds, Aman seedbeds, and croplands went under water.

The unions Soladana, Lota Deluti and Goroikhali are located in coastal areas of the upazila. These areas get affected seriously during any calamity. The current tidal surge also flooded these areas.

Different housing projects have also been affected in Soladana, Bhangahariar Gate and Tengramari areas. Breaking the dyke of Chakri-Bakri Closed Jalmahal in Deluti, some villages including Gewabunia, Parmadhukhali and Chakri-Bakri have been inundated.

A total of 150 families in Goroikhali Ashrayan Project have been marooned. All these areas are located along the banks of the Shibsa River.

The marooned people are passing days in inhuman conditions. Crises of drinking water and fodder have hit some areas. People in these areas are suffering much along with their livestock.

Soladana Union Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Enamul Haque and Deluti UP Chairman Ripon Kumar Mondal said, hit by the Cyclone Amphan earlier, the people of the areas have been affected by the tidal surge. Without sustainable embankment, it is not possible to protect this coastal region, they opined.

BWDB Deputy Engineer Farid Uddin said, due to financial crisis, a sustainable dyke could not be built.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer ABM Khalid Hossain Siddiqui said he has distributed pure drinking water, water purifying tablets, rice and different food items among the flood victims in many areas.

