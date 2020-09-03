18 detained on different charges in two districts





NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three persons in Sonargaon Upazila of the district for manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines.

RAB-11 confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon through a press release signed by Additional Superintend of Police Jasim Uddin Choudhury.

The detained persons are: Nizam Uddin, 39, Khadem Hossain, 30, and Aminul Islam, 18.

On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in an unauthorised medicine factory in Sadipur area on Monday afternoon and detained three persons.

They have set up a factory under the name of 'Global Gain Consumer Product Limited' and manufactured fake medicine of coronavirus named 'Niharika Manna Powder'.

Legal action against the accused is underway.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested 15 people raiding different places of the city from Sunday night till Monday morning.

Of the arrestees, six had warrants, three were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.



















A total of 18 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Narayanganj and Rajshahi, in two days.NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three persons in Sonargaon Upazila of the district for manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines.RAB-11 confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon through a press release signed by Additional Superintend of Police Jasim Uddin Choudhury.The detained persons are: Nizam Uddin, 39, Khadem Hossain, 30, and Aminul Islam, 18.On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in an unauthorised medicine factory in Sadipur area on Monday afternoon and detained three persons.They have set up a factory under the name of 'Global Gain Consumer Product Limited' and manufactured fake medicine of coronavirus named 'Niharika Manna Powder'.Legal action against the accused is underway.RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested 15 people raiding different places of the city from Sunday night till Monday morning.Of the arrestees, six had warrants, three were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.