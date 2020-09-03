Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:41 AM
latest
Home Countryside

18 detained on different charges in two districts

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

A total of 18 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Narayanganj and Rajshahi, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained three persons in Sonargaon Upazila of the district for manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines.
RAB-11 confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon through a press release signed by Additional Superintend of Police Jasim Uddin Choudhury.
The detained persons are: Nizam Uddin, 39, Khadem Hossain, 30, and Aminul Islam, 18.
On information, a team of RAB conducted a drive in an unauthorised medicine factory in Sadipur area on Monday afternoon and detained three persons.
They have set up a factory under the name of 'Global Gain Consumer Product Limited' and manufactured fake medicine of coronavirus named 'Niharika Manna Powder'.
Legal action against the accused is underway.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) arrested 15 people raiding different places of the city from Sunday night till Monday morning.
Of the arrestees, six had warrants, three were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday.
Legal action has been taken against the arrested, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
47 sacks of VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
As part of the state programme to mourn the death of former Indian President
Boat sales boom in Gopalganj
Three more die of corona 
Two found dead in two districts 
50 more contract corona in three districts
Pabna Universal Group sued for evading Tk 270cr VAT
Eight students get Tk 1 lakh stipend in Gaibandha


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft