Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:41 AM
Three murdered in 3 districts

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a local leader of Awami League (AL) were killed in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Bandarban and Natore, in three days.
MEHERPUR: An elderly man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Gangni Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sahir Uddin, 70, Muazzin of a local mosque and resident in Sahebnagar Village of the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Obaidur Rahman said Sahir Uddin was working next to the graveyard in the morning like every day. At that moment, two men with black masks stabbed him and fled the scene.
Sahir Uddin died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police are trying to arrest the killers, the OC added.
BANDARBAN: A Juba League leader was shot to death by a group of miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Mongching U, 38, was the organising secretary of Jamchhari Union Unit Juba League.
Police sources said two unknown armed men called the Jubo League leader out of his house at around 8pm when he was taking preparation for dinner with his wife.
When Mongching U came out, they shot him, leaving him dead on the scene.
Bandarban PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating the matter.
NATORE: A local leader of AL was killed allegedly by his daughter in Singra Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon over a family feud.
The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, president of Ward No. 3 of Hatiandaha Union Unit AL.
Local sources said Abus Sattar's daughter Mira, 30, got divorced a long time ago and has been living in her father's house.
A quarrel took place between Mira and her father in the afternoon as she requested him to give her part of inherited property through a written deed.
But, he denied the demand that made her angry.  Later, she hit her father with a tree branch, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. 
Confirming the matter, Singra PS OC Nur-e-Alam said police arrested Mira in this connection.


