Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:41 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Elderly woman crushed under train in Netrakona

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Sep 2: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Rajur Bazar area of the district town on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hazera Khatun, 75, a resident of the area.
Netrakona Railway Station Master Md Rafi Uddin said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Haor Express' hit Hazera Khatun while she was crossing the rail line at around 9am. She died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
47 sacks of VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
As part of the state programme to mourn the death of former Indian President
Boat sales boom in Gopalganj
Three more die of corona 
Two found dead in two districts 
50 more contract corona in three districts
Pabna Universal Group sued for evading Tk 270cr VAT
Eight students get Tk 1 lakh stipend in Gaibandha


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft