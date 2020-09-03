Elderly woman crushed under train in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Sep 2: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Rajur Bazar area of the district town on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hazera Khatun, 75, a resident of the area.

Netrakona Railway Station Master Md Rafi Uddin said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Haor Express' hit Hazera Khatun while she was crossing the rail line at around 9am. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









