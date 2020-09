BRAHMANBARIA, Sep 2: Two policemen in Sadar Model Police Station (PS) of the district were injured as a man stabbed them.

Police arrested the man, a resident of Uttar Mourail area in the district town.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Operation) of the PS Istiaque Ahmed said after 2 to 3 minutes of chase and counter chase, police managed to arrest him.

Police are investigating the matter to know if he is mentally ill and the reason behind the attack, the OC added.