Five killed in road mishaps in four districts





GAZIPUR, SREEPUR: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Decease Shawn, 15, was the son of Kafil Uddin, a resident of Tengra Village in the upazila.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said a sand-laden lorry ran over two pedestrians in Tepirbari area on the Mawna-Barmi Regional Road in the morning, leaving Shawn dead on the spot and another injured.

Injured Rifat was rushed to a local hospital. Police, however, seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed when a bus hit a motorcycle in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arman, 40, a resident of Purbo Bhakum Village in the upazila.

Singair PS SI Kazi Niamat said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying Arman in Kitingchar area on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj Regional Highway in the morning, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A youth, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Azgar Ali, 32, son of Abdul Kuddus Khan, a resident of Uttarpara Moholla in Baraigram Municipality.

Baraigram Municipal Mayor Abdul Barek Sarder said a motorcycle hit Azgar in Parkol Bazar area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway on Friday, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to a local clinic and later admitted to RMCH as his condition was deteriorated.

He died there in the morning while undergoing treatment, the municipal mayor added.

CHATTOGRAM: Two schoolboys were killed in a road accident in Sheanpara area of Patiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.









The deceased were identified as Sifat, 12, son of Md Belal, and Arman Hossain, 11, son of Ilias Hossain, residents of Kurangiri area in the upazila.

Police sources said Sifat and Arman were riding by-cycle while a pick-up van hit them at around 4pm, leaving them dead on the spot.



