Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:41 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Five persons were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gazipur, Manikganj, Natore and Chattogram, in four days.
GAZIPUR, SREEPUR: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Decease Shawn, 15, was the son of Kafil Uddin, a resident of Tengra Village in the upazila.
Quoting eyewitnesses, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said a sand-laden lorry ran over two pedestrians in Tepirbari area on the Mawna-Barmi Regional Road in the morning, leaving Shawn dead on the spot and another injured.
Injured Rifat was rushed to a local hospital. Police, however, seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene, the SI added.
MANIKGANJ: A man was killed when a bus hit a motorcycle in Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Arman, 40, a resident of Purbo Bhakum Village in the upazila.
Singair PS SI Kazi Niamat said a bus hit a motorcycle carrying Arman in Kitingchar area on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj Regional Highway in the morning, leaving him critically injured.
He was rushed to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the SI added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A youth, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Azgar Ali, 32, son of Abdul Kuddus Khan, a resident of Uttarpara Moholla in Baraigram Municipality.
Baraigram Municipal Mayor Abdul Barek Sarder said a motorcycle hit Azgar in Parkol Bazar area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway on Friday, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he was rushed to a local clinic and later admitted to RMCH as his condition was deteriorated.
He died there in the morning while undergoing treatment, the municipal mayor added.
CHATTOGRAM: Two schoolboys were killed in a road accident in Sheanpara area of Patiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.




The deceased were identified as Sifat, 12, son of Md Belal, and Arman Hossain, 11, son of Ilias Hossain, residents of Kurangiri area in the upazila.
Police sources said Sifat and Arman were riding by-cycle while a pick-up van hit them at around 4pm, leaving them dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
47 sacks of VGD rice recovered in Sirajganj
As part of the state programme to mourn the death of former Indian President
Boat sales boom in Gopalganj
Three more die of corona 
Two found dead in two districts 
50 more contract corona in three districts
Pabna Universal Group sued for evading Tk 270cr VAT
Eight students get Tk 1 lakh stipend in Gaibandha


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft