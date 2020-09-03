Elderly woman dies from snakebite

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Sep 2: An elderly woman died from snakebite in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum, 70 wife of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Ikri Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous snake bite Fatema at home early Wednesday, leaving her seriously injured.

Later, she died on the way to a local hospital at around 4am.

Baraigram Union Parishad Chairman Momin Ali confirmed the incident.







