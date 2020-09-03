Flood causes Tk 52cr damage to agri, fisheries sectors in Barishal





Besides, educational institutions and embankments have been hit as low-lying areas were inundated.

Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Barishal Division Aftabuddin Ahmed said Aman, Ufshi Aman, Aman seedbed, summer vegetables and betel nut orchards in 21,720 hectares of land in low-lying areas were flooded. The sector suffered loss worth Tk 13.95 crore.

According to sources at Livestock Department, 90,000 cows, goats and buffaloes and 6.80 lakh poultries including poultry and dairy farms have been hit.

Fish farms and ponds in total 10,101 acres of land were damaged causing an economic loss worth Tk 38.03 crore, said District Fisheries Officer Md Abu sayed.

Bangladesh Water Development Board sources said 510 metres of embankment and 260 metres of riverbanks were eroded.









A total of 12 primary schools, 25 secondary schools and higher secondary level educational institutions were damaged partially.

Besides, about 363 km of earthen roads have been damaged.

Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman said they provided assistance to more than 500 flood-hit families in Sadar Upazila. Besides, the distribution of dry food among distressed families in other upazilas is continuing.

