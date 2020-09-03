Schoolgirl ‘commits suicide’ at Bagha





Deceased Sania Khatun, 14, was a ninth grader at Kalidaskhali High School. She was the daughter of Abdul Awal, a resident of Palpara Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila.

The family sources said Sania hanged herself at around 1am as her father could not agree to buy her new cloth.

The family members found Sania's hanging body at her room in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am.

Later, police handed the body over to the deceased's family members without any autopsy report.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.















BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Sept 2: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhagha Upazila of the district on early Tuesday.Deceased Sania Khatun, 14, was a ninth grader at Kalidaskhali High School. She was the daughter of Abdul Awal, a resident of Palpara Village under Pakuria Union in the upazila.The family sources said Sania hanged herself at around 1am as her father could not agree to buy her new cloth.The family members found Sania's hanging body at her room in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am.Later, police handed the body over to the deceased's family members without any autopsy report.Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.