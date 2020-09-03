Japan’s Suga announces PM run





Suga unveiled his candidacy following days of speculation about his plans and shortly after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set a September 14 vote on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor.

A parliamentary vote will follow two days later, with lawmakers expected to endorse the new LDP leader as prime minister.

Suga pledged to "do my utmost to continue the work of party leader Abe, who poured his spirit and strength into the job".

Abe announced last week he would step down for health reasons, and Suga warned that "in this national crisis, there must not be a political vacuum". -AFP















TOKYO, Sept 2: Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country's next prime minister on Wednesday, with growing party support making him the race's clear favourite.Suga unveiled his candidacy following days of speculation about his plans and shortly after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set a September 14 vote on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor.A parliamentary vote will follow two days later, with lawmakers expected to endorse the new LDP leader as prime minister.Suga pledged to "do my utmost to continue the work of party leader Abe, who poured his spirit and strength into the job".Abe announced last week he would step down for health reasons, and Suga warned that "in this national crisis, there must not be a political vacuum". -AFP