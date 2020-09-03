On first Baghdad visit, Macron backs Iraq ‘sovereignty’





Coming straight from a two-day trip to crisis-hit Lebanon, Macron is the most prominent world leader to visit Iraq since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi came to power in May.

The trip aims to "launch an initiative alongside the United Nations to support a process of sovereignty," Macron announced on his final night in Beirut.

In Baghdad, he voiced his support for his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh to help Iraq fight Islamic State group sleeper cells and resist foreign interference.









"Iraq has been going through a challenging time for several years, with war and terrorism," Macron said.

"You have a transition to lead. France will be by your side so the international community can help," he added.

But there were few details on the much-vaunted "sovereignty" initiative, and Iraqi officials told AFP they were not expecting announcements of new financial or military aid. -AFP

