US to skip global vaccine search

WASHINGTON, Sept 2: The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.The decision to go it alone, first reported by The Washington Post, follows the White House's decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.Some nations have worked directly to secure supplies of vaccine, but others are pooling efforts to ensure success against a disease that has no geographical boundaries. More than 150 countries are setting up the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.The administration's decision, paired with the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, means the US is abdicating America's global leadership in fighting pandemics, according to Tom Hart, North America director at The ONE Campaign, an advocacy organization co-founded by Bono of the rock band U2.Richard Hatchett, the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is worried. His job is to ensure that future vaccines against Covid-19 will be shared on an equitable basis around the world, but the United States, Europe and other rich countries have already reserved the first doses for themselves.Just seven months after the outbreak of the pandemic, and even before clinical trials of experimental vaccines have ended, some developed countries (the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada and Japan) have put in orders for at least 3.1 billion doses, according to an AFP count.US President Donald Trump blazed this particular trail: His administration signed contracts guaranteeing at least 800 million doses from six manufacturers for a population of 330 million, to be delivered starting at the end of the year for some of the doses. -AFP