Digital Healthcare Solutions stands by 72,000 families

Digital Healthcare Solutions with the support of UK Aid and under the supervision of Concern Worldwide launched a new campaign titled 'Amra Nishchinto' to make healthcare services more accessible for the disadvantaged people in Khulna and Barishal, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, says a press release.

Under this campaign, patients are able to use Doctor Chat, Doctor Video Call, Amra Nishchinto Insurance which includes health cashback for Covid-19 and coronavirus symptom checker at free of cost.