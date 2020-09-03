Video
Construction work of RCC sewerage opens

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept 2: The construction work of Rangpur City Corporation (RCC) sewerage construction has been inaugurated on Monday.
The construction work area is from Rangpur Cadet College to Lalbagh College Para in Rangpur city.
A discussion meeting was held before construction work inauguration on Monday.
RCC Mayor Md. Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa addressed the discussion as chief guest.
Md. Ramzanul Haque Nihad, Managing Director of Amin Mohammad Construction Limited, Mahmudur Rahman Titu, panel mayor of RCC, Munif Ammar, Online-In-charge of Daily Shomoyer Alo, Rahmatullah Babla, Councilor of Ward No. 26, Amdad Hossain, RCC Supervising Engineer, ABM Sirajum Monir Bashar and others spoke on the occasion.


