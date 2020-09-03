Govt embarks on Tk 2,495cr project to construct 125km Koyra dam





Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has sent two Draft Project Proposals (DPP) to construct 124.94 kilometers dam at a cost of around TK 2,495 crore to the concerned ministry, said the official.

Talking to BSS, Executive Engineer-2 of Satkhira WDB, Sudhangshu Kumar Sarkar said a DPP for construction of 91.77 kilometers dam under 13-14/2 polders with an expenditure of TK 1533.35 crore is waiting pre-ECNEC approval while a DPP for construction of another 33.17 kilometers dam under 14/1 polders at a cost of TK 961.96 crore has been sent to the Planning Commission.

"We hope to begin construction works of 124.94 kilometers dam during 2020-2021 financial year (FY) after completion of all proceedings especially allocation of the money from ECNEC approval ," he said.

Koyra upazila Awami League president and fromer Chairman of the upazila Mohsin Reza told BSS that many villages of South and North Bedkashi Union, Maharajpur Union and Koyra Sadar union have been inundated following breakdown of a dam in jalmahal due to tidal surge last month.

"Koyra people are badly affected and vast lands have been flooded in several times due to severe cyclonic storms like 'Aila', 'Sidr', 'Bulbuli', Amphan coupled with tidal surge," he said, adding that if sustainable dams are not built here , villages will be flooded again and again following breakdown of the dam.

Contacted, Parliament member of Khulna-6 Akteruzzaman Babu told BSS the 125 km dam, built 50 years ago are now in rundown condition.

He said, Water Resources Minister and Secretary have visited the damaged dam of Koyra shortly after severe cyclone 'Amphan' hit and directed to repair immediately the damaged dam.

"Government has already allocated money for repairing 35 kilometers most risky dam", he said, adding that immediate construction of sustainable dam at Koyra upazila was also discussed in the parliament and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered BWDB for taking immediate steps for its repairing .

Koyra upazila officer Moshiur Rahman said repairing works of 16 risky ring dams are going in full swing after getting allocation of the government money. -BSS



















