Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent





Vistara in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Vistara and Japan Airlines had first signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2017 to pursue commercial opportunities together. Last year, the two airlines entered a codeshare agreement, with the network of codeshare services having been expanded earlier this year.

The partnership enables Club Vistara members to earn and redeem CV Points on an extensive global network that includes nearly 80 destinations across 20 countries and regions. Vistara said. ``Reciprocally, members of JAL Mileage Bank will be able to earn and spend their miles on flights operated and marketed by Vistara across a steadily growing network of destinations within and outside of India,'' it added. With its newly-inducted Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Vistara has begun expanding its international network. The airline recently started services to London Heathrow as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' between India and the UK, and is also considering similar flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

Vistara chief commercial officer, Vinod Kannan, said, "It (the partnership) is in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded airlines as well as non-airline brands to provide a wider choice of earn and burn options to our customers."

Club Vistara offers four tiers of membership - CV Base, CV Silver, CV Gold, and CV Platinum. At present, Club Vistara members can earn and redeem CV Points when travelling on other partner airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Silk Air, and United. -TNN































MUMBAI, Sept 2: TATA-SIA carrier Vistara and Japan Airlines (JAL), the flag carrier of Japan, have inked a partnership that will give members of their frequent flyer programs the opportunity to earn miles/points on each other, effective 31 August 2020, saidVistara in a press release issued on Wednesday.Vistara and Japan Airlines had first signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2017 to pursue commercial opportunities together. Last year, the two airlines entered a codeshare agreement, with the network of codeshare services having been expanded earlier this year.The partnership enables Club Vistara members to earn and redeem CV Points on an extensive global network that includes nearly 80 destinations across 20 countries and regions. Vistara said. ``Reciprocally, members of JAL Mileage Bank will be able to earn and spend their miles on flights operated and marketed by Vistara across a steadily growing network of destinations within and outside of India,'' it added. With its newly-inducted Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, Vistara has begun expanding its international network. The airline recently started services to London Heathrow as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' between India and the UK, and is also considering similar flights to Paris and Frankfurt.Vistara chief commercial officer, Vinod Kannan, said, "It (the partnership) is in line with our broader strategy of forging more partnerships with like-minded airlines as well as non-airline brands to provide a wider choice of earn and burn options to our customers."Club Vistara offers four tiers of membership - CV Base, CV Silver, CV Gold, and CV Platinum. At present, Club Vistara members can earn and redeem CV Points when travelling on other partner airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Silk Air, and United. -TNN