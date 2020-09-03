Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:39 AM
latest
Home Business

Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India

Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India

BENGALURU, Sept 2: India's Flipkart launched an online wholesale service for mom-and-pop stores and other small businesses on Wednesday, as the Walmart-owned firm seeks to better compete with Amazon and other players in a battleground market for e-commerce.
"Flipkart Wholesale", also available as a smartphone app, currently sells apparel in the cities of Bengaluru, Gurugram and Delhi. It plans to expand to 20 more cities and also offer groceries by the end of the year, Flipkart said in a statement.
It also hopes to list more than 200,000 products in two months and have 50 brands and 250 local manufacturers in the next few days, the company added.
Flipkart, majority-owned by Walmart Inc, bought the US retail giant's wholesale business in India in July.
Amazon.com Inc and other e-commerce players including online grocery upstart JioMart - backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani - have been wooing India's mom-and-pop stores, considered the backbone of the economy.
Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has raised over $20 billion this year from global investors including Facebook and Alphabet's Google for its digital arm, which is expected to support JioMart.
"Flipkart Wholesale" will face competition from similar services from Amazon and other firms including Tencent-backed startup Udaan.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US factories grow in August for third straight month
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month
Virus hits 2Q earnings of Russian carrier Aeroflot
Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent
PIA terminates services of 74 employees
Dollar extends gains after US manufacturing data
Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India
Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft