Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO



Md Kyser Hamid

Before joining BD Finance, he served as the Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Business at IPDC Finance Limited, says a press release.

He is widely recognized for being the transformer of the Retail Business of BRAC Bank where he was the Head of Retail Sales and Regional Distribution Head. He played a key role in creating a strong customer base and solid business model while working in IDLC Finance and DBH.

He holds an MBA in Marketing from North South University and completed his BBA major in Accounting and Information Systems from University of Dhaka.

He attended multifarious overseas training in India, Malaysia and Singapore. He also participated in many knowledge sharing platforms and business visit in South Asia, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.



















































