Google’s AI-powered flood alerts now cover all India, BD parts





In 2018, the company began its flood forecasting pilot initiative in Patna - the capital of the Indian state of Bihar, which has historically been the most flood-prone region in the nation, with more than 100 fatalities each year - to provide accurate real-time flood forecasting information to people in the region.

The company's AI model analyzes historical flood data gleaned from several river basins in different parts of the world to make accurate prediction for any river basin.

For this project, Google has not worked in isolation. Instead, it has collaborated with India's Central Water Commission, Israel Institute of Technology and Bar-Ilan University. It also works with the Indian government to improve how New Delhi collects data on water levels. They have installed new, electronic sensors that automatically transmit data to water authorities.

Thrilled by the initial results, two years later, Google's Flood Forecasting Initiative now covers all of India, Google announced on Tuesday.

The company also said it has partnered with the Water Development Board of Bangladesh, which sees more floods than any other country in the world, to expand its initiative to parts of India's neighboring nation. This is the first time Google is bringing Flood Forecasting Initiative outside of India.









- TechCrunch





