Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:39 AM
Business

Singer launches autumn campaign of discount

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Ltd has launched a special campaign from September 1, 2020.
The campaign titled- 'Sharat Akashe Megher Bhela Singer-E Cholchhe Chharer Mela' offers upto 100pc discount on purchase of TV, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave Oven and Kitchen Appliances, says a press release.
During the campaign, after purchasing any of those products, customers can send SMSs from his/her mobile phone number to 26969 to avail up to 100pc discount.
However, discounts of various amounts are guaranteed through these SMSs. A total of 1000 units of product will be given away ''absolutely free'' (100pc discount) during this campaign.
 Singer autumn campaign also offers exchange of Refrigerators and TVs, under which consumers will get up to Taka 11,000 for No-Frost Refrigerators and up to Taka 8,000 for TVs. Besides, SINGER is offering a 'free trial offer' of 20 days for any model of Washing Machines. Up to 10pc discount has been offered for SINGER Air Conditioners.
 Keeping the better financial management on part of the consumers, Singer is offering up to 12-month interest free instalment facilities.


