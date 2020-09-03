Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:39 AM
latest
Home Business

GP gives relief goods among 100,000 flood-hit families

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

GP gives relief goods among 100,000 flood-hit families

GP gives relief goods among 100,000 flood-hit families

Grameenphone (GP) has continued its commitment to stand beside people in need through disaster response initiatives by distributing relief packs to 100,000 families in the most flood-affected districts across Bangladesh, says a press release.
GP  has partnered with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to distribute relief among the flood victims. Each relief pack contains rice, sugar, salt, lentil, and semolina, and is expected to support a four-person family's basic needs for a week.
Relief packs have already been handed over to 25,000 families in Jamalpur, Tangail, Sirajgonj, Shariatpur, and Kurigram. The relief distribution efforts are expected to be completed by September 20, 2020.
The relief distribution was announced during a programme called 'Extend support towards flood victim', and was attended by
State Minister, Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md Enamur Rahman, MP, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Vice Chairman Prof. Dr. Md Habibe Millat and GP CEO Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone.
The programme was moderated by GP Communication Head Khairul Basher.
On this occasion Dr. Md Enamur Rahman, MP said, "Bangladesh is facing an unprecedented challenge this year due to the current flood on top of the COVID-19 situation.
"The flooding has severely affected millions of people, and their houses were inundated around the country. The government of Bangladesh appreciates the flood relief initiative undertaken by Graminphone, and we encourage others in the private sector to come forward too."
GP's Covid-19 response activities were undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Directorate General of Health Services, a2i, BRAC, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNDP, ICT Division, and other industry partners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US factories grow in August for third straight month
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month
Virus hits 2Q earnings of Russian carrier Aeroflot
Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent
PIA terminates services of 74 employees
Dollar extends gains after US manufacturing data
Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India
Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft