

GP gives relief goods among 100,000 flood-hit families

GP has partnered with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society to distribute relief among the flood victims. Each relief pack contains rice, sugar, salt, lentil, and semolina, and is expected to support a four-person family's basic needs for a week.

Relief packs have already been handed over to 25,000 families in Jamalpur, Tangail, Sirajgonj, Shariatpur, and Kurigram. The relief distribution efforts are expected to be completed by September 20, 2020.

The relief distribution was announced during a programme called 'Extend support towards flood victim', and was attended by

State Minister, Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md Enamur Rahman, MP, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Vice Chairman Prof. Dr. Md Habibe Millat and GP CEO Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone.

The programme was moderated by GP Communication Head Khairul Basher.

On this occasion Dr. Md Enamur Rahman, MP said, "Bangladesh is facing an unprecedented challenge this year due to the current flood on top of the COVID-19 situation.

"The flooding has severely affected millions of people, and their houses were inundated around the country. The government of Bangladesh appreciates the flood relief initiative undertaken by Graminphone, and we encourage others in the private sector to come forward too."

GP's Covid-19 response activities were undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Directorate General of Health Services, a2i, BRAC, and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, World Health Organization, UNICEF, UNDP, ICT Division, and other industry partners.























