E-Cab forms body to probe Evaly irregularities





The Committee includes four faculties of Dhaka University and a representative from e-Cab, source confirmed Daily Observer.

These include two transactions, one international business, one e-commerce strategy and one e-commerce researcher. Besides, e-Cab has put a lawyer in the committee.

E-Cab said in a statement on Tuesday that a report was published in a newspaper about Evaly, a recent member of E-Cab. The Bangladesh Competition Commission also wants information about Evaly, In this light the committee was formed.

The members of the committee are BM Moinul Hossain, Associate Professor, Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Dhaka University, Rafi Uddin Ahmed, Associate Professor, Department of Marketing, Md. Iftekharul Amin, Subarna Barua, Assistant Professor, Department of International Business, Faisal Mahmud, Founder and Partner, ACCIFIN Tax, Shaon S. Noble, Lawyer and Sadruddin Imran, Chairman, E-Cab Research Standing Committee.

According to E-Cab, the committee has held two meetings. In a day or two, the committee members will visit Evali's office. Talk to Evely, The committee will submit its report within the next 10 days.

The committee will look into Evaly business practices, the possibility of multilevel marketing or MLM, the legal aspects of various offers and the complaints of buyers and consumers. A five-member coordination committee of e-Cab has been formed to assist the committee.

E-CAB requires all member organizations to comply with the country's laws, government regulations, company laws, digital commerce policies, competition commission rules, consumer rights laws, National Board of Revenue guidelines, Bangladesh Bank's payment rules, Ministry of Commerce regulations and e-CAB regulations. They were requested to show respect to the claim.





































E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) has formed a seven-member review committee to review Evaly which came under wide criticism due to 'illegal business' practices.The Committee includes four faculties of Dhaka University and a representative from e-Cab, source confirmed Daily Observer.These include two transactions, one international business, one e-commerce strategy and one e-commerce researcher. Besides, e-Cab has put a lawyer in the committee.E-Cab said in a statement on Tuesday that a report was published in a newspaper about Evaly, a recent member of E-Cab. The Bangladesh Competition Commission also wants information about Evaly, In this light the committee was formed.The members of the committee are BM Moinul Hossain, Associate Professor, Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Dhaka University, Rafi Uddin Ahmed, Associate Professor, Department of Marketing, Md. Iftekharul Amin, Subarna Barua, Assistant Professor, Department of International Business, Faisal Mahmud, Founder and Partner, ACCIFIN Tax, Shaon S. Noble, Lawyer and Sadruddin Imran, Chairman, E-Cab Research Standing Committee.According to E-Cab, the committee has held two meetings. In a day or two, the committee members will visit Evali's office. Talk to Evely, The committee will submit its report within the next 10 days.The committee will look into Evaly business practices, the possibility of multilevel marketing or MLM, the legal aspects of various offers and the complaints of buyers and consumers. A five-member coordination committee of e-Cab has been formed to assist the committee.E-CAB requires all member organizations to comply with the country's laws, government regulations, company laws, digital commerce policies, competition commission rules, consumer rights laws, National Board of Revenue guidelines, Bangladesh Bank's payment rules, Ministry of Commerce regulations and e-CAB regulations. They were requested to show respect to the claim.