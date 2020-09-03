SystemEye brings low budget laptops





Lenovo brand Intel dual-core, 4 GB RAM, 1 TB hard disk laptop will be available at Tk 26,800, according to a press release.

And Intel 7th generation Core-i3 laptop will be available for 36 thousand taka.

Both models feature HD webcams and long battery back-up. Also available at Tk 9999 Intel Core2Duo processor desktop PC.

The PC will have a 2.20 GHz Core2Duo processor, 2GB RAM, 320 GB hard disk, WiFi adapter, and a 17 inch LED monitor. Apart from this, Core-i3 will be available at Tk 19,500 and Core-i5 desktop PC at Tk 26,500.

In this regard, Masum Billah, Head of Operations, SystemEye Technologies, said: "We have been providing budget laptops and desktop PCs for almost nine years. We attach great importance to after-sales service and fair pricing of products. Each product will have a warranty for 1-3 years. Home delivery will be available from Dhaka and outside of Dhaka."

































