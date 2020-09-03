Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

European shares bounce after 4-session losing streak

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Sept 2: European shares surged on Wednesday after losing for four straight sessions, as a signs of a recovery in global manufacturing activity drove gains in chemical and industrial stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4per cent after losing more than 2per cent over the past four sessions. The chemicals .SX4P and industrial goods .SXNP sectors added about 2.1per cent and 1.7per cent, respectively.
Positive manufacturing data from the euro zone, United States and China this week indicated that a recovery in the sector was under way.
A strong overnight close on Wall Street also helped as European technology stocks. SX8P mirrored gains in their US peers. But weak inflation data and the lack of clear progress against the pandemic augured an uneven economic recovery, fears of which have kept the STOXX 600 in a tight trading range since June.
 "Weak inflation data may have increased the chances for the ECB to expand its efforts to stimulate the Euro-area economy," Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, wrote in a note, referring to the negative inflation reading from the euro zone on Tuesday.
"With central banks and governments around the globe staying willing to do whatever it takes to support their economies from the effects of the pandemic ... we would still consider the latest retreat in most equity indices as a corrective phase."
Data on Wednesday showed that German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July, indicating that household spending in Europe's largest economy was still on the lam from the coronavirus. But German stocks .GDAXI rose more than 1per cent.
In corporate news, Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV.L), Britain's biggest housebuilder, surged more than 5per cent after it flagged an improvement in forward sales, despite reporting a near 30per cent fall in annual housing completions and revenue.
Belgian real estate firm Aedifica (AOO.BR) jumped 6per cent after it clocked strong rental income growth over the 12 months to June 30, and flagged little impact to its results from the pandemic.
On the other hand, European banks .SX7P lagged their peers, retreating slightly as uncertainty over the pandemic seemed likely to create a shaky credit environment.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US factories grow in August for third straight month
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month
Virus hits 2Q earnings of Russian carrier Aeroflot
Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent
PIA terminates services of 74 employees
Dollar extends gains after US manufacturing data
Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India
Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft