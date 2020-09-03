Video
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
Vivo ready to enter BD 5G era: Company

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

Vivo, the Chinese multinational technology company is ready to enter in the Bangladeshi 5G era with the launch of latest 5G enabled smartphone, the company said in a statement.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has already announced plans to launch 5G in the country in 2021 - and to make it available in all districts in 2023.
Meanwhile, Vivo has become the fifth-largest smartphone manufacturer of the world and now it is ready to take 5G to the next level with innovations, trendsetting and the launch of more 5G ready smartphone.
Vivo has already released 5G-enabled smartphone, despite the slow pace for adopting the 5G globally, said the statement issued on Wednesday.
With this, vivo aims to provide multi-device, multi-application offerings and aims to delight its customers by delivering even more vibrant and connected experience.
Innovation, being a trendsetter, and having the best-in-class products are the three mantras by which vivo carries out all its activities and developments.
In continuation of it, VIVO ranks 4th place in global 5G market with 9 per cent share.
Vivo is expected to produce about 21 million units of 5G smartphone globally. TrendForce, a market research institution, recently revealed the information in a report.
Within just 3 years of entering the Bangladesh market, vivo has carved a niche for itself in designing and developing the latest in smartphone technology.
Since its entrance in 2017, vivo in Bangladesh has launched many feature-rich variants in its vast and innovative portfolio, especially designed to fit the Bangladeshi youth's evolving lifestyle needs and budget preferences.


