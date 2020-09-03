Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 September, 2020, 7:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Stocks back to bullish trend, turnover soars

Published : Thursday, 3 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

The country's both bourses returned to bullish trend on Wednesday after a day of decline on the previous day, as participants made fresh investment pushing up indices on The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 29.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 11-month high at 4,891. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also jumped up by 18.24 points to finish at 1,714 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 5.95 points to close at 1,137.
The daily trade turnover on DSE crossed Tk 12 billion-mark on the day again after two weeks.
Turnover on the DSE soared to Tk 12.01 billion, up 55 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.77 billion.
On the DSE Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 357 issues traded, 162 closed higher, 153 ended lower while 42 issues remained unchanged.
A total number of 181,432 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 302.44 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the DSE also rose to Tk 3,706 billion from Tk 3,687 billion in the previous session.
Low-profile companies continued to dominate the gainers chart with Fu-Wang Ceramic was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Eaxim Bank First Mutual Fund was the worst loser, losing 8.62 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 114 points to close at 13,973 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 56 points to finish at 8,425.
Of the issues traded, 137 gained, 102 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.58 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 295 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US factories grow in August for third straight month
India's August gold imports doubles to hit 8-month
Virus hits 2Q earnings of Russian carrier Aeroflot
Vistara partners with Japan Airlines for its Frequent
PIA terminates services of 74 employees
Dollar extends gains after US manufacturing data
Walmart's Flipkart starts e-commerce service in India
Kyser Hamid BD Finance new CEO


Latest News
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
Four DIGs of police transferred
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Quader asks AL dist, city units to submit full committees within Sept 15
Bangladesh-India ties genuine, incomparable: Hasan
Hindu widows to get share of all properties of husbands: HC
India bans 118 Chinese apps in new backlash over border dispute
China uni sparks anger by telling women to avoid 'revealing' clothes
Decision about Khaleda Zia soon: Law Minister
Most Read News
3 killed in Patenga cylinder blast
35 more fatalities reported in Bangladesh in last 24hrs
Bandarban Jubo League leader gunned down
Two judges appointed to Appellate Division
4 to walk gallows for killing madrasa student in Khulna
Bangladesh observes mourning day honouring Pranab Mukherjee
BUET, DU secures 1001+ positions in Global ranking
'Ivan Rakitic returns home'
Neymar among three PSG players to test Covid-19 positive
Shakib returns home from USA
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft