Stocks back to bullish trend, turnover soars

The country's both bourses returned to bullish trend on Wednesday after a day of decline on the previous day, as participants made fresh investment pushing up indices on The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 29.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 11-month high at 4,891. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also jumped up by 18.24 points to finish at 1,714 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 5.95 points to close at 1,137.The daily trade turnover on DSE crossed Tk 12 billion-mark on the day again after two weeks.Turnover on the DSE soared to Tk 12.01 billion, up 55 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 7.77 billion.On the DSE Gainers outnumbered the losers, as out of 357 issues traded, 162 closed higher, 153 ended lower while 42 issues remained unchanged.A total number of 181,432 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 302.44 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap on the DSE also rose to Tk 3,706 billion from Tk 3,687 billion in the previous session.Low-profile companies continued to dominate the gainers chart with Fu-Wang Ceramic was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Eaxim Bank First Mutual Fund was the worst loser, losing 8.62 per cent.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 114 points to close at 13,973 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 56 points to finish at 8,425.Of the issues traded, 137 gained, 102 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.58 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 295 million.