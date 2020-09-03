

BD receives $1.96 billion remittance in August

Earlier, the monthly inflow of remittance hit an all-time high in July this year, which was $2,598.21 million.

In August of this fiscal year, six state-owned commercial banks -Agrani, Janata, Rupali, Sonali, Basic and BDBL - received $574.17 million while one state- owned specialised bank- Bangladesh Krishi Bank received $27.27 million.

Of the state-owned banks, Agrani Bank received $327.69 million, Janata Bank $74.74 million, Rupali Bank $65.70 million, Sonali Bank $105.92 million and Basic Bank received $0.12 million.

Besides, the expatriates have sent $1,354.59 million through private commercial banks. Among the private commercial banks, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) received the highest amount of $598.60 million whereas Dutch- Bangla Bank (DBBL) received $98.90 million.

On the other hand, the expatriates have sent $7.91 million through the foreign commercial banks.











































